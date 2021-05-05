Day 5 - Paartjima: Spirit Kultcha

The day before we left home, we heard about the Paartjima Light Festival that was being held in Alice Springs for 10 days only. A quick check of the calendar and discovered that the last night of the festival was the night we arrived in The Alice so it was a no brainer as to what we would be doing that night.
To quote the Paartjima web site "Parrtjima is the meeting place where old meets new. It is the only authentic Aboriginal light festival of it’s kind, showcasing the oldest continuous culture on earth through the newest technology – all on the 300-million-year-old natural canvas of the MacDonnell Ranges in Central Australia."
The lighting displays represented a number of cultural themes. The Spirit Kultcha was a fabulous 20minute light and sound show using the MacDonnell Ranges as a canvas
"Be amazed as two kilometres of the majestic MacDonnell Ranges (Yeperenye) come alive through a spectacular light and sound show that will take audiences on a guided journey into the Spirit of Arrernte Kultcha.
It is an emotional experience, a spiritual journey that showcases the world’s oldest living culture in new and extraordinary ways. Dive deeper into the spirit of Arrernte Kultcha."