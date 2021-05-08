Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 658
Day 7: Simpsons Gap - Photographer
Rhoda is dwarfed by the rock walls that rise up from the waterhole.
As the name suggests, Simpsons Gap is a gap in the West MacDonnell ranges and is just 17 kms from Alice Springs.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
8th May 2021
8th May 21
3
0
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2965
photos
115
followers
92
following
180% complete
10
3
365 Year 4
Canon EOS 80D
20th April 2021 11:03am
Dianne
What a great place - and nice that Rhoda is there to give the scale of things.
June 18th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Just an incredible image. The sunlight on those trees! Rhoda being there gives this scene perfect perspective.
June 18th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
The colours of the rocks are amazing and Rhoda really accentuates the scale.
June 18th, 2021
