Day 7: Simpsons Gap - Photographer by terryliv
Day 7: Simpsons Gap - Photographer

Rhoda is dwarfed by the rock walls that rise up from the waterhole.

As the name suggests, Simpsons Gap is a gap in the West MacDonnell ranges and is just 17 kms from Alice Springs.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
8th May 2021 8th May 21

Poppo Livy

@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids.
Dianne
What a great place - and nice that Rhoda is there to give the scale of things.
June 18th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Just an incredible image. The sunlight on those trees! Rhoda being there gives this scene perfect perspective.
June 18th, 2021  
judith deacon ace
The colours of the rocks are amazing and Rhoda really accentuates the scale.
June 18th, 2021  
