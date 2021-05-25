Sign up
Photo 675
Striated Rolly Pollies
Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges
Love the combination of the striated rocks and the rolly polly formations of the southern side of the range.
To this geology challenged Neanderthal, the southern side looks quite different to the geology of the northern side.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
25th May 2021
25th May 21
