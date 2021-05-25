Previous
Striated Rolly Pollies by terryliv
Striated Rolly Pollies

Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges

Love the combination of the striated rocks and the rolly polly formations of the southern side of the range.

To this geology challenged Neanderthal, the southern side looks quite different to the geology of the northern side.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
