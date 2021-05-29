The Challenge, Should You Choose to Accept it

We did the rim walk at Kings Canyon when we were here 18 years ago and it was the highlight of our trip at that time. Consequently we wanted to do it again this time but with all the health issues that Rhoda has had in the intervening years (½ a lung gone; ½ large intestine gone; 3 stents in her heart) and a 70th birthday, I didn’t think it wise for her to try it and that she should have a relaxing day at the resort.
However, despite my protestations, she was determined to take it on once again (“I’ll just take my time and rest when I need to”) and so with a fair amount of trepidation on my part, off we went. After all, I thought, what could possibly go wrong.
The 6km walk starts with a climb up a ridge line of over 500 rocky steps followed by a further uphill walk to get to the top of the canyon wall. From then on it is either a flat walk over the rock or you are up down as you cross over fault lines and rocky outcrops.
The walk is one way only and for a good reason. I would hate to be walking down the steps at the very end of the walk when you were knackered.
This is the ridge climb that gets the whole thing underway and don’t be fooled, that is a false crest at the top of the photo. After that crest you continue the climb until you eventually reach the top of the canyon wall.