Shades of the Bungle Bungles by terryliv
Photo 684

Shades of the Bungle Bungles

Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk

The beehive rock formations along much of the walk must be of a very similar geology to the Bungle Bungles in The Kimberley region of Western Australia .

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

