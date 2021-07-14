Sign up
Photo 694
Going Down
Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk
Following the ridge line down above the adjacent valley.
I haven't mentioned it for a while but . . . The country shouldn't be this green!!!! It's supposed to be red!!!! But it does look rather pretty in a rugged sort of way
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-29
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Poppo Livy
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
KV
ace
The rocks and dirt look red… does the foliage turn red typically in autumn?
July 15th, 2021
