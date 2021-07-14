Previous
Next
Going Down by terryliv
Photo 694

Going Down

Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk
Following the ridge line down above the adjacent valley.

I haven't mentioned it for a while but . . . The country shouldn't be this green!!!! It's supposed to be red!!!! But it does look rather pretty in a rugged sort of way

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-29
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
The rocks and dirt look red… does the foliage turn red typically in autumn?
July 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise