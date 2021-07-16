Kings Canyon by Chopper

When we were here in 2003, we did a scenic chopper flight out of Kings Creek Station (Ranch) rather than one over the canyon. The one over the ranch was very good and we really had no intentions of doing a canyon flight this time despite our golden rule for taking scenic flights.
However, one of the friendly folk we met during our rim walk, a couple of young Dutch backpackers, told us that they were booked on a flight that afternoon based on the recommendations of someone who had done many such flights and that this one was up there with the best of them.
So we decided we would go to the chopper pad and if there was a seat available I'd go. Rhoda had decided she had had enough excitement for the day and that she would just chill out until I got back.
Yes they did have a seat on the next flight and it was with - you guessed it - the Dutch couple we spoke to.