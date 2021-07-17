Previous
Crossing Over Carmichael Cragg by terryliv
Photo 697

Crossing Over Carmichael Cragg

Day 9 - Kings Canyon

The ground drops away as you fly over Carmichael Cragg.

See Carmichael Crag at Dusk by Poppo Livy · 365 Project for a photo of Carmichel Cragg.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

