Photo 697
Crossing Over Carmichael Cragg
Day 9 - Kings Canyon
The ground drops away as you fly over Carmichael Cragg.
See Carmichael Crag at Dusk by Poppo Livy · 365 Project for a photo of Carmichel Cragg.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
