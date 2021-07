Day 10 - Kings Canyon Creek WalkDad just checking that mum is back on the nest.You'll be pleased to know that that is the end of the Kings Canyon postings (thank God you say). While Uluru and Kata Tjuta are undoubtedly icons of the Australian Red Centre, when we were here in 2003, we rated Kings Canyon well ahead of both of these attractions. We were headed next to Uluru and was going to be interesting to see if our original perceptions still held true.For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A