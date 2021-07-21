Sign up
Photo 703
. . . . . . BRISBANE
WOO bloody HOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Now all I have to do is hang in there for another 11 years. Let's see . . .2032 - 1945 = ummmm 57. Yep, I should be right
Looks like even the Martians dropped in to see what was going on.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
Dianne
Excellent news - you'll have to keep your pool filled summer and winter so you're up to speed!
July 21st, 2021
