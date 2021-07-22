Previous
The Rock – Sunset by terryliv
The Rock – Sunset

Day 10 - Yulara/Uluru

It almost mandatory that any visit to Uluru includes photographing the changing colours of its west face as the sunsets.

The shadows are starting to creep up the face of The Rock

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colour.
July 23rd, 2021  
