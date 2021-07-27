Previous
North Face - Textured by terryliv
North Face - Textured

Day 11 - Uluru Base Walk

These two photos of the north face are almost contiguous but to the west, the face is fairly even while to the east, it has some fabulous textures.

I meant to say in an earlier posting that many of the hollows in the face of the rock still had water in them from the recent rains.

Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around Uluru

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
27th July 2021

