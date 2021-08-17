Previous
Edith Falls

Day 17 - Katherine to Yellow waters

Not far out of Katherine on the road to Kakadu is Edith Falls, still part of the Nitmiluk National Park. This is just the lower fall of a series of cascading waterfalls that begin upstream on the Edith River.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
