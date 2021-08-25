Previous
Does Not Compute by terryliv
Photo 757

Does Not Compute

Day 18 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

In the process of trying to find out why this bird which I have been calling a "White Heron" was hell bent in landing at the very top of this tree, I discovered that it is not called a "White Heron" but rather a Large Egret or Great Egret.

So not only have I been corrected on the name of the bird, but I now know that they nest in trees over the water. Perhaps that is its nest at the top of the tree.

I find it very difficult to imagine this large gangly bird sitting in a nest up a tree. Does not compute.

Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

BoB

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
25th August 2021

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
207% complete

Lou Ann ace
Such a great capture of this Egret. Our Egrets are a lot smaller than this one. I do think it’s beak is the telling feature that makes him an Egret. Heron’s beaks look different. 😊
August 25th, 2021  
