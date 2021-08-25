In the process of trying to find out why this bird which I have been calling a "White Heron" was hell bent in landing at the very top of this tree, I discovered that it is not called a "White Heron" but rather a Large Egret or Great Egret.
So not only have I been corrected on the name of the bird, but I now know that they nest in trees over the water. Perhaps that is its nest at the top of the tree.
I find it very difficult to imagine this large gangly bird sitting in a nest up a tree. Does not compute.
Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP