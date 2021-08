Day 18 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NPIn the process of trying to find out why this bird which I have been calling a "White Heron" was hell bent in landing at the very top of this tree, I discovered that it is not called a "White Heron" but rather a Large Egret or Great Egret.So not only have I been corrected on the name of the bird, but I now know that they nest in trees over the water. Perhaps that is its nest at the top of the tree.I find it very difficult to imagine this large gangly bird sitting in a nest up a tree. Does not compute.Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NPBoBFor the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14