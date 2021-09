Day 18 - Jabiru, Kakadu NPJim Jim Falls is the result of Jim Jim Creek cascading over the escarpment off the Arnhem Land Plateau.The colours and clarity of all of the photos taken from the Cessna were badly effected by the old Perspex I was shooting through and required quite a bit of editing. So if the colours look a bit weird at times, it is because of my lack of editing skills.For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14