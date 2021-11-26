Previous
Binturong by Two by terryliv
Binturong by Two

I have never heard of a Binturong before but according to the blurb on them at Australia Zoo, they are from south east Asia and are often called Bearcats even though they are not related to either bears or cats.

Binturongs are elusive tree-dwellers and are rarely spotted by humans in the wild. They spend most of their time navigating the tree canopy in search of small mammals, birds, insects, eggs and a variety of vegetation and forest fruits.

Taken during a visit to Steve Irwin's Australia Zoo in September
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
haskar ace
Very interesting. At first I thought it was an otter.
November 26th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Cuties
November 26th, 2021  
