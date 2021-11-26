Binturong by Two

I have never heard of a Binturong before but according to the blurb on them at Australia Zoo, they are from south east Asia and are often called Bearcats even though they are not related to either bears or cats.



Binturongs are elusive tree-dwellers and are rarely spotted by humans in the wild. They spend most of their time navigating the tree canopy in search of small mammals, birds, insects, eggs and a variety of vegetation and forest fruits.



Taken during a visit to Steve Irwin's Australia Zoo in September