Before . . . .

Scene in our backyard early this afternoon as two Crested Pigeons share a tender moment
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
KV ace
Sweet interaction. Fav!!!
November 27th, 2021  
