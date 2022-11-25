Previous
Finally . . . . . . . by terryliv
Photo 900

Finally . . . . . . .

My second posting for the year and celebrated my 77th in the usual fashion. And am very pleased to announce that I have finally got the fence painted.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Poppo Livy

terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
Peter ace
Happy Birthday Terry clearly you are staying fit and well, enjoy your special day:)
November 25th, 2022  
