Photo 900
Finally . . . . . . .
My second posting for the year and celebrated my 77th in the usual fashion. And am very pleased to announce that I have finally got the fence painted.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Poppo Livy
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Peter
Happy Birthday Terry clearly you are staying fit and well, enjoy your special day:)
November 25th, 2022
