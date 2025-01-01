Previous
Head over Heels for 2025 by terryliv
Head over Heels for 2025

I have two new year's resolutions.
One is to slow down my weight increase - I thought that was a fairly modest ambition compared to actually losing weight or even maintaining my weight.

The second was to try for another year of 365 after having a few years off.

Those who followed me in the past would know that I used to post this shot on my birthday but I thought that at 79yrs and 39 days, it would be a good way to usher in the new year.

1st January 2025

julia ace
Still flipping it Poppo.. look forward to seeing more shots from you..
January 1st, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Look at you! Wow! I sure plan to be more diligent with my project this year.
January 1st, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Welcome back and all the very best for 2025
January 1st, 2025  
Denise Wood
Fantastic to see that back flip!! I did think of you in October wondering if you're still doing these - I'm so happy to see that you are! It will be good to hear from you again on 365 - I try to post at least one a week - doesn't always happen but I try to keep in touch. Hope you and Rhoda are doing ok. Cheers. fav
January 1st, 2025  
