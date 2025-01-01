Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 903
Head over Heels for 2025
I have two new year's resolutions.
One is to slow down my weight increase - I thought that was a fairly modest ambition compared to actually losing weight or even maintaining my weight.
The second was to try for another year of 365 after having a few years off.
Those who followed me in the past would know that I used to post this shot on my birthday but I thought that at 79yrs and 39 days, it would be a good way to usher in the new year.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3537
photos
72
followers
85
following
247% complete
View this month »
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
Latest from all albums
627
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st January 2025 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Still flipping it Poppo.. look forward to seeing more shots from you..
January 1st, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Look at you! Wow! I sure plan to be more diligent with my project this year.
January 1st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Welcome back and all the very best for 2025
January 1st, 2025
Denise Wood
Fantastic to see that back flip!! I did think of you in October wondering if you're still doing these - I'm so happy to see that you are! It will be good to hear from you again on 365 - I try to post at least one a week - doesn't always happen but I try to keep in touch. Hope you and Rhoda are doing ok. Cheers. fav
January 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close