Head over Heels for 2025

I have two new year's resolutions.

One is to slow down my weight increase - I thought that was a fairly modest ambition compared to actually losing weight or even maintaining my weight.



The second was to try for another year of 365 after having a few years off.



Those who followed me in the past would know that I used to post this shot on my birthday but I thought that at 79yrs and 39 days, it would be a good way to usher in the new year.



