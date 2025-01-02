Sign up
Previous
Photo 904
A New Species?
The red and blue, four legged, two arsed flipper perhaps?
Grandson Eoin from London learning the finer points of synchronised flipping during Christmas. Try as he may, he couldn't get the hang of a backflip so he stuck to the front variety
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Poppo Livy
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
