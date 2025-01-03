A Rare Event

All the Grandkids Together



We had a fairly quiet Christmas period.



11 Dec: Our daughter Sonia and her 3 boys arrived from London at 1:30am

15 Dec: Sonia’s husband, John, arrived from London at 1:00am.

19 Dec: They all packed up and moved into an air B&B in New Farm (Brisbane suburb)

20 Dec: Our other daughter Kylie, and her two girls arrived from Sydney at 11:00am for 3 nights. Sonia and her tribe came back over after lunch. It was Kylie’s 50th birthday on the 19th so there was a bit of a celebration that afternoon and evening.

23 Dec: Rohan and his two girls arrived from the Sunshine Coast for 3 nights. Sonia and family came over in the morning and we had Christmas lunch #1 with all the kids and grandkids. Kylie and 2 girls left for Sydney at 2:00pm.

24 Dec: Rohan’s wife Sally arrived from Sunshine Coast at 10:00am. My brother arrived at 10:00pm to have Christmas with us

25 Dec: Christmas day with all the usual carryings on with young kids. Sonia and family arrived abt 10:00am. Christmas dinner #2.

26 Dec: Boxing Day. Rohan and family left to go home abt 8:00am. Brother left to go home abt 10:00am

27 Dec: Sonia and family move back in from their B&B abt 10:00am

29 Dec: John left for his flight to London abt 8:00pm

31 Dec: Sonia and family left for their flight home abt 8:00pm

01 Jan: zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz



In between all the comings and goings were all the usual washing of linen and making of beds etc.



Photo taken during the 5 or so hour crossover on 23 Dec when all the grandies were together

