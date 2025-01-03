Previous
A Rare Event by terryliv
Photo 905

A Rare Event

All the Grandkids Together

We had a fairly quiet Christmas period.

11 Dec: Our daughter Sonia and her 3 boys arrived from London at 1:30am
15 Dec: Sonia’s husband, John, arrived from London at 1:00am.
19 Dec: They all packed up and moved into an air B&B in New Farm (Brisbane suburb)
20 Dec: Our other daughter Kylie, and her two girls arrived from Sydney at 11:00am for 3 nights. Sonia and her tribe came back over after lunch. It was Kylie’s 50th birthday on the 19th so there was a bit of a celebration that afternoon and evening.
23 Dec: Rohan and his two girls arrived from the Sunshine Coast for 3 nights. Sonia and family came over in the morning and we had Christmas lunch #1 with all the kids and grandkids. Kylie and 2 girls left for Sydney at 2:00pm.
24 Dec: Rohan’s wife Sally arrived from Sunshine Coast at 10:00am. My brother arrived at 10:00pm to have Christmas with us
25 Dec: Christmas day with all the usual carryings on with young kids. Sonia and family arrived abt 10:00am. Christmas dinner #2.
26 Dec: Boxing Day. Rohan and family left to go home abt 8:00am. Brother left to go home abt 10:00am
27 Dec: Sonia and family move back in from their B&B abt 10:00am
29 Dec: John left for his flight to London abt 8:00pm
31 Dec: Sonia and family left for their flight home abt 8:00pm
01 Jan: zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

In between all the comings and goings were all the usual washing of linen and making of beds etc.

Photo taken during the 5 or so hour crossover on 23 Dec when all the grandies were together
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What precious memories. Honestly you need to print your story and put it in your photo album of this Christmas. It is too wonderful not to keep!
January 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact