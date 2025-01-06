Previous
What a Handsome Chap You Will Be by terryliv
What a Handsome Chap You Will Be

It didn't take me long after exhausting my store of "here's one I prepared earlier" photos from Christmas to fall back on our backyard birds for Inspiration.

This is one of last season's baby male king parrots transitioning from his dusky green plumage to his beautiful scarlet red plumage.

Ain't he grand?

There is a peculiar notion that elegant plumage
And fine feathers are not proper for the man
When ac---tually
That is the way things are
In most species.
He is a beauty and looking for a hand out I'd say!
January 6th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
He is certainly a handsome young fellow!
January 6th, 2025  
