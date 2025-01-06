What a Handsome Chap You Will Be

It didn't take me long after exhausting my store of "here's one I prepared earlier" photos from Christmas to fall back on our backyard birds for Inspiration.



This is one of last season's baby male king parrots transitioning from his dusky green plumage to his beautiful scarlet red plumage.



Ain't he grand?



There is a peculiar notion that elegant plumage

And fine feathers are not proper for the man

When ac---tually

That is the way things are

In most species.