Photo 908
What a Handsome Chap You Will Be
It didn't take me long after exhausting my store of "here's one I prepared earlier" photos from Christmas to fall back on our backyard birds for Inspiration.
This is one of last season's baby male king parrots transitioning from his dusky green plumage to his beautiful scarlet red plumage.
Ain't he grand?
There is a peculiar notion that elegant plumage
And fine feathers are not proper for the man
When ac---tually
That is the way things are
In most species.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Wylie
ace
He is a beauty and looking for a hand out I'd say!
January 6th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
He is certainly a handsome young fellow!
January 6th, 2025
