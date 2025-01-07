Previous
Watchadoin Poppo - 2025 by terryliv
Photo 909

Watchadoin Poppo - 2025

Continuing my series on the passing of the years as evidenced by the growing up of grand daughter Maggie.

We rarely have the girls at our place since they moved up to the Sunshine Coast but the family overnighted with us last night ready to catch an early morning flight to Japan.

See https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2024-01-04 to start your journey back over the past 11 years.

My ongoing thanks to Denise @lyndemc for suggesting this series all those years ago although I see that Denise no longer has an account with 365 which is a bit sad :-(.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Nice portrait
January 7th, 2025  
Peter ace
Continuing the tradition lovely comparison over time Terry keep up the good work Terry:)
January 7th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great tradition well executed
January 7th, 2025  
KV ace
Maggie has a very nice smile.
January 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
My how she has grown. I remember this series right back when you posted the first one.
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact