Watchadoin Poppo - 2025

Continuing my series on the passing of the years as evidenced by the growing up of grand daughter Maggie.We rarely have the girls at our place since they moved up to the Sunshine Coast but the family overnighted with us last night ready to catch an early morning flight to Japan.See https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2024-01-04 to start your journey back over the past 11 years.My ongoing thanks to Denise @lyndemc for suggesting this series all those years ago although I see that Denise no longer has an account with 365 which is a bit sad :-(.