Previous
Photo 909
Watchadoin Poppo - 2025
Continuing my series on the passing of the years as evidenced by the growing up of grand daughter Maggie.
We rarely have the girls at our place since they moved up to the Sunshine Coast but the family overnighted with us last night ready to catch an early morning flight to Japan.
See
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2024-01-04
to start your journey back over the past 11 years.
My ongoing thanks to Denise
@lyndemc
for suggesting this series all those years ago although I see that Denise no longer has an account with 365 which is a bit sad :-(.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
bkb in the city
ace
Nice portrait
January 7th, 2025
Peter
ace
Continuing the tradition lovely comparison over time Terry keep up the good work Terry:)
January 7th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great tradition well executed
January 7th, 2025
KV
ace
Maggie has a very nice smile.
January 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
My how she has grown. I remember this series right back when you posted the first one.
January 7th, 2025
