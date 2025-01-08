Previous
Nagano Beckons

Or more precisely, Shiga Ski Resort.

Rohan and Sally, Maggie and Vivi about to fly out to Japan for 2+ weeks for a snowboarding holiday for R&S and skiing for M&V. That's their snow boards in the two big bags.

