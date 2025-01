The Latest Addition to Our Backyard Wildlife

This little water dragon first appeared a week or so ago and he has popped up in various spots around the backyard since. He is only very young and probably about 1/4 grown, not nearly as big as he appears in this pic.



Yesterday I found him just outside the back door and managed to race off and get the camera and get a couple of pics of him before he disappeared into the broms.



I have no idea where he came from as we have never had water dragons around our place before.