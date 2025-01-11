Sign up
Previous
Photo 913
The Sky Was Angry that Day My Friends
With apologies to George (Costanza).
An approaching storm taken from our front deck. I don't know where the red tinge came from.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
13th November 2024 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
