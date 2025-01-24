Previous
A (Welcome) Storm Cometh by terryliv
Photo 915

A (Welcome) Storm Cometh

We have had some pretty hot and very humid weather here over the last couple of weeks. This storm coming up from the south hopefully was a sign that a bit of relief was on its way.

There was quite a bit of sheet lightning on display.

Taken from our front deck looking due south.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Islandgirl ace
Wow very atmospheric and colourful!
Stay safe!
January 24th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Very dramatic! Hope you got some rain or did it pass you by, like it doing down here? fav
January 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow what an amazing shot. Hope you don't lose power like we did last week. fav.
January 24th, 2025  
