Previous
Photo 915
A (Welcome) Storm Cometh
We have had some pretty hot and very humid weather here over the last couple of weeks. This storm coming up from the south hopefully was a sign that a bit of relief was on its way.
There was quite a bit of sheet lightning on display.
Taken from our front deck looking due south.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
3
3
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3549
photos
73
followers
85
following
250% complete
View this month »
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th January 2025 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Wow very atmospheric and colourful!
Stay safe!
January 24th, 2025
Denise Wood
Very dramatic! Hope you got some rain or did it pass you by, like it doing down here? fav
January 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow what an amazing shot. Hope you don't lose power like we did last week. fav.
January 24th, 2025
Stay safe!