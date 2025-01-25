Previous
. . . And the Storm Goeth? . . . Leaveth? by terryliv
Photo 916

. . . And the Storm Goeth? . . . Leaveth?

In any case, it stayed just to the east and missedeth us. However, the people closer to the city certainly copped it as the Oz 365ers probably have seen on the news.

Now I reckon this was the only fork lightning that we had all storm but being the genius that I am, I nailed it. OK, maybe I got a little bit lucky.

A follow on from last night's posting.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Denise Wood
FAVtastic lightning capture - you sure nailed it! Storms are so hit and miss :)
January 25th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Terrific capture!
January 25th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous. How many exposures to capture this?
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact