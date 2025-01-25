Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 916
. . . And the Storm Goeth? . . . Leaveth?
In any case, it stayed just to the east and missedeth us. However, the people closer to the city certainly copped it as the Oz 365ers probably have seen on the news.
Now I reckon this was the only fork lightning that we had all storm but being the genius that I am, I nailed it. OK, maybe I got a little bit lucky.
A follow on from last night's posting.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3550
photos
73
followers
85
following
250% complete
View this month »
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
916
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th January 2025 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Denise Wood
FAVtastic lightning capture - you sure nailed it! Storms are so hit and miss :)
January 25th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Terrific capture!
January 25th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous. How many exposures to capture this?
January 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close