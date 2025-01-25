. . . And the Storm Goeth? . . . Leaveth?

In any case, it stayed just to the east and missedeth us. However, the people closer to the city certainly copped it as the Oz 365ers probably have seen on the news.



Now I reckon this was the only fork lightning that we had all storm but being the genius that I am, I nailed it. OK, maybe I got a little bit lucky.



A follow on from last night's posting.