Meet the Cassandra St Mob

The regular late afternoon lineup of kookaburras waiting for a feed on our back wall. They are all moulting at the moment and hence their untidy appearance.



Kookaburras form loose knit family groups and are very territorial. Their familiar call is their way of proclaiming their territory to the world.



We happen to live on the border of two such groups which we have christened the Cassandra St Mob and the Cabramurra St Gang. The Cassandra St Mob come to our back yard for a feed and the Cabramurra St Gang come just around the corner of the house to our kitchen window for their feed. We don't know how many birds are in each group but we suspect that it about a dozen, perhaps more. There was a sixth kookaburra sitting directly above me as I took this photo and refused to join in for the photo shoot. There was another one that we know was missing an also.



Occasionally, one will venture into enemy territory and an arial dog fight will erupt usually directly above our house, with other members of both groups coming in to do their bit to defend their territory.



It's all very entertaining