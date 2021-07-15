Previous
The Green (Not Red) Centre by terryliv
Photo 439

The Green (Not Red) Centre

Day 9 - Kings Canyon

Another example of how uncharacteristically green the red centre was when we were there.

One thing I wasn't aware of of was not only was it unusually wet this summer, but it had not been very hot either. As part of the commentary on how green it was, the chopper pilot said that last summer, they had 4 weeks straight where every day was over 40deg as well as random other days. This year they had one day over 40.

Amazing.

And the verdict on the helicopter flight given that we weren't going to go on it? Well it was OK but a long way from the best scenic flight I have done. I certainly wouldn't rave about it.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
Peter ace
Spectacular landscape and capture Terry looks like you go there at the best time:)
July 18th, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
@pcoulson Not really Peter. The reason you go there is to see the unique red landscapes. With all the green, half the time you could have been anywhere in rural Australia. It would be like going to the Alps only to find there was no snow - just green grass.
July 18th, 2021  
Peter ace
@terryliv Thank you for that Terry I see what you mean, we went to Yosemite National Park in October one year it had been a dry summer so no waterfalls, went back 2 years later in May, it was full of them from the melting snow, you live and learn don't you:)
July 18th, 2021  
