The Green (Not Red) Centre

Another example of how uncharacteristically green the red centre was when we were there.
One thing I wasn't aware of of was not only was it unusually wet this summer, but it had not been very hot either. As part of the commentary on how green it was, the chopper pilot said that last summer, they had 4 weeks straight where every day was over 40deg as well as random other days. This year they had one day over 40.
Amazing.
And the verdict on the helicopter flight given that we weren't going to go on it? Well it was OK but a long way from the best scenic flight I have done. I certainly wouldn't rave about it.