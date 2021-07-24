Previous
Foggy Brisbane Morning - 3 by terryliv
Photo 448

Foggy Brisbane Morning - 3

Taking a break from Uluru for some shots from Mt Cootha of a heavy fog over Brisbane, your Olympic City, just before the sun made its appearance this morning. :-)

BoB
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details

leggzy
Wowza, stunning shot!
July 24th, 2021  
