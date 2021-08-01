Sign up
Photo 459
An Advertisement for Land Rover?
Day 11 - Uluru
The last look at Uluru on our way back to Yulara. I hope you have enjoyed your walk and drive around this iconic Australian landmark.
Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy Uluru
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th April 2021 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
