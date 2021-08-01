Previous
An Advertisement for Land Rover? by terryliv
Photo 459

An Advertisement for Land Rover?

Day 11 - Uluru

The last look at Uluru on our way back to Yulara. I hope you have enjoyed your walk and drive around this iconic Australian landmark.

Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy Uluru

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Photo Details

