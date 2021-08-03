Sign up
Photo 462
Mullas and Domes
Day 12 - Valley of the Winds Walk - Kata Tjuta
Another shot of the wildflowers and the domes taken from Karu Lookout
Don't bother to comment - just enjoy your tour of Kata Tjuta.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-BoB04-14
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
0
0
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th April 2021 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
