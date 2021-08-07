Sign up
Photo 471
When Using a Roadside Dunny in the Outback . . . . . .
Day 15 - Tennant Creek to Katherine
. . . . .Always check the seat before you sit.
A Mud Wasp looking for water.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th April 2021 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
