Eucalyptus Miniata + Bomber

Day 16 - Katherine GorgeI didn't even realise there was a bird feasting on the flowers of this Eucalyptus Miniata until I looked at it on the computer.I am quite certain of what species of tree it is but don't know the identity of the bird. If I had to guess I would say it was an Apostle Bird.Taken while waiting to board our boat trip up the Katherine River to Katherine Gorge.For O/S 365ers, we have now left the desert and semi arid region of Oz and are in the tropical savannah regionFor the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14