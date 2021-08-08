Sign up
Photo 472
Eucalyptus Miniata + Bomber
Day 16 - Katherine Gorge
I didn't even realise there was a bird feasting on the flowers of this Eucalyptus Miniata until I looked at it on the computer.
I am quite certain of what species of tree it is but don't know the identity of the bird. If I had to guess I would say it was an Apostle Bird.
Taken while waiting to board our boat trip up the Katherine River to Katherine Gorge.
For O/S 365ers, we have now left the desert and semi arid region of Oz and are in the tropical savannah region
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
0
0
Poppo Livy
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th April 2021 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
