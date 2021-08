Day 18 - Anbangbang (previously Nourlangie), Kakadu NPTheir lives were about to change forever.Ludwig Leichhardt was the first European explorer to visit Kakadu when his expedition from Moreton Bay (Brisbane) to Port Essington in NT, a distance of some 4,800kms, travelled through the region in 1845.So this painting was obviously post dates that eventBoBFor the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14