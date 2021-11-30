Most Oz 365ers would have guessed wrong as in this case, the cockatoo was able to chase off the lorikeets.



This is a follow on from the posting in my main album which was the first shot in the sequence.



In the top right shot, the lorikeet is all hunched up and adopting his most aggressive posture as it comes back at the cockatoo after losing the initial skirmish. Normally at this point, the cockatoo would back down but this one really stood its ground and ended up seeing the lorikeets off.



Quite often after the initial contact, the lorikeet will end up on its back with the cockatoo standing over it. The cockatoo will then back off at which point the lorikeet will get back up and attack the cockatoo even harder and chase it off.