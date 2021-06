Day 4 - Barkly Homestead - Variations on a Theme 1

See https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-05-02 Initially I couldn't work out where all the red in this shot had come from but then realised that I must have been waiting for a road train to pass before I opened the shutter and ended up the tail and side lights turning everything red.I quite liked the result.BoBFor the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14