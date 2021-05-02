Sign up
Photo 539
Day 4 - Barkly Homestead - Variations on a Theme 1
Initially I couldn't work out where all the red in this shot had come from but then realised that I must have been waiting for a road train to pass before I opened the shutter and ended up the tail and side lights turning everything red.
I quite liked the result.
BoB
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
2nd May 2021
2nd May 21
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Directors Cut
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th April 2021 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
