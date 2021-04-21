Previous
Blue Bushes by terryliv
Blue Bushes

Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges

Still at the lookout opposite the Ellery Creek turn off and the view south of the grasses and other vegetation brought about by the unusual summer rains. This would normally be red rocky earth.

Love those little bluey coloured round bushes.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
21st April 2021 21st Apr 21

