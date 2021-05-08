Previous
Day 7: Simpsons Gap - Black Footed Rock Wallaby by terryliv
Photo 569

Day 7: Simpsons Gap - Black Footed Rock Wallaby

We were lucky enough to see one of the Black Footed Rock Wallabies that live in Simpsons Gap. He was on the other side of the waterhole which was out of bounds for us humans and was quite a way away. He certainly blends in well to the rocks.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
8th May 2021

Lou Ann ace
He blends in perfectly!
June 18th, 2021  
judith deacon ace
I think that rock is his permanent residence! See my photo https://365project.org/judithdeacon/2019/2019-05-01
June 18th, 2021  
