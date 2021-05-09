Sign up
Day 7: Simpsons Gap - The Other Side
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
9th May 2021
9th May 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2968
photos
115
followers
92
following
156% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th April 2021 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful! Very dramatic too.
June 18th, 2021
