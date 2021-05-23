Previous
Glen Helen Gorge & The Finke River by terryliv
Glen Helen Gorge & The Finke River

Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges

Another shot of Glen Helen Gorge and the Finke River which flows though the gorge but rarely does.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
23rd May 2021 23rd May 21

