Previous
Next
The Walk Up by terryliv
Photo 606

The Walk Up

Day 9 - Kings Canyon

Easy to pick out the starting point for the Rim Walk in the bottom left of this photo and then the track up the ridge to the top. It then follows up the top edge for a bit before disappearing into the bee hives.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise