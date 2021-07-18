Previous
The End of the Creek Walk by terryliv
Photo 611

The End of the Creek Walk

Day 10 - Kings Canyon Creek Walk

This is the platform at the end of the Creek Walk that I pointed out in a couple of postings from a few days ago.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Photo Details

