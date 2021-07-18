Sign up
Photo 611
The End of the Creek Walk
Day 10 - Kings Canyon Creek Walk
This is the platform at the end of the Creek Walk that I pointed out in a couple of postings from a few days ago.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
18th July 2021
0
1
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd April 2021 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
