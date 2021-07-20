Previous
Next
Spinifex Pigeon (Again) by terryliv
Photo 613

Spinifex Pigeon (Again)

Day 10 - Kings Canyon to Yulara

This Spinifex Pigeon was hanging around the rest area where we had lunch on the drive to Yulara. I reckon they are great looking birds

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise