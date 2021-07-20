Sign up
Photo 613
Spinifex Pigeon (Again)
Day 10 - Kings Canyon to Yulara
This Spinifex Pigeon was hanging around the rest area where we had lunch on the drive to Yulara. I reckon they are great looking birds
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
0
0
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3098
photos
114
followers
92
following
168% complete
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
443
702
613
444
703
445
614
704
Views
10
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd April 2021 11:24am
