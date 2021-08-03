Previous
More Wildflowers - Mulla Mullas by terryliv
Photo 631

More Wildflowers - Mulla Mullas

Day 12 - Valley of the Winds Walk - Kata Tjuta

They must be tough little buggers to thrive in this stony rocky landscape.

Don't bother to comment - just enjoy your tour of Kata Tjuta.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-BoB04-14
3rd August 2021

