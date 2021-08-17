Previous
Wattyl Tree by terryliv
Wattyl Tree

Day 17 - Katherine to Yellow Waters

The acacias growing alongside the road to Kakadu were spectacularly yellow. I don't which specie of Acacia this was.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
Fr1da
Beautiful !
August 17th, 2021  
