Photo 652
Wattyl Tree
Day 17 - Katherine to Yellow Waters
The acacias growing alongside the road to Kakadu were spectacularly yellow. I don't which specie of Acacia this was.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
1
0
Fr1da
Beautiful !
August 17th, 2021
