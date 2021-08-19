Sign up
Photo 660
Late Afternoon Light
Day 17 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
Still on the Sunset Billabong Cruise on Yellow waters, Kakadu NP
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
Photo Details
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th April 2021 6:26pm
