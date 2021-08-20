Previous
Next
So Peaceful by terryliv
Photo 658

So Peaceful

Day 17 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

Another shot of the never ending sea of lilies. They were beautiful

Still on the Sunset Billabong Cruise on Yellow waters, Kakadu NP

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise