Day 18 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NPI said I wasn't going to post anymore crocodile shots but . . . . He's a big un.Almost certainly this is one of the same ones I posted from the sunset cruise/Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NPBoBFor the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14