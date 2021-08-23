Previous
I Lied by terryliv
Photo 664

I Lied

Day 18 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

I said I wasn't going to post anymore crocodile shots but . . . . He's a big un.

Almost certainly this is one of the same ones I posted from the sunset cruise/

Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

BoB

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Poppo Livy

